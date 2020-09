LIST: Schools cancel classes amid hazardous air quality in Inland Northwest

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Several local schools have opted to close their doors due to the poor air quality in the Inland Northwest:

Gonzaga University is canceling all in-person classes and activities Monday

is canceling all in-person classes and activities Monday Whitworth University is canceling all in-person classes and activities Monday

is canceling all in-person classes and activities Monday Washington State University is “suspending operations” for all on-site classes, events and activities Monday

is “suspending operations” for all on-site classes, events and activities Monday Spokane Public Schools is canceling their in-person classes, such as special education

is canceling their in-person classes, such as special education East Valley School District is canceling all in-person classes Monday

is canceling all in-person classes Monday Medical Lake School District is canceling all in-person classes Monday

is canceling all in-person classes Monday Mead School District is canceling all classes—in-person, hybrid and virtual—for Monday

is canceling all classes—in-person, hybrid and virtual—for Monday Davenport School District is canceling in-person classes Monday

is canceling in-person classes Monday Moscow School District/Charter Schools are canceling in-person classes Monday

are canceling in-person classes Monday Reardan-Edwall School District is canceling in-person classes and going remote on Monday

is canceling in-person classes and going remote on Monday Wilbur School District is canceling in-person classes Monday, with the option for students to go remote

is canceling in-person classes Monday, with the option for students to go remote Washtucna School District is canceling all in-person classes Monday

is canceling all in-person classes Monday Orchard Prairie School District is canceling all in-person classes Monday

is canceling all in-person classes Monday St. Mary Catholic School (Spokane Valley) is canceling all in-person and online classes Monday

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.