LIST: School districts determine back to school plans

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

iStock/AVAVA

SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across Eastern Washington and North Idaho are finalizing plans for a safe and healthy return to school in the fall.

Plans are subject to change and may fluctuate as COVID-19 conditions change. 4 News Now will update this list as districts announce plans or changes.

Eastern Washington

Adams County

Adams 12 Five Star Schools has not yet announced its learning plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Othello School District will begin the school year with an online model that is subject to change as COVID conditions improve. More information can be found here.

Douglas County

Bridgeport School District has not yet announced its plans for the upcoming school year.

Mansfield School District has not announced its plans for the upcoming school year, but encourages parents to fill out this survey.

Orondo School District has not announced plans for returning to class, but encourages parents to fill out this survey.

Grant County

Coulee-Hartline School District has not yet announced its plans to return to school.

Ephrata School District has not announced its return to school plan, citing the uncertainty with the pandemic. Superintendent Tim Payne said the decision may require a special meeting in August.

Moses Lake School District is still working to finalize plans for the fall.

Quincy School District is still working on plans for students’ return to school.

Royal School District is still working to determine plans to reopen schools. The latest information can be found here.

Soap Lake School District has not yet announced plans for the fall. Parents can fill out the return to school survey here.

Wahluke School District is still working to confirm plans for the return to school. Parents are encouraged to fill out this survey.

Warden School District has not yet announced plans to return to class.

Wilson Creek School District has not announced plans for the 2020-2021 school district.

Ferry County

Curlew School District has not announced their plans for fall.

Inchelium School District has not announced plans for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Keller School District has not yet announced plans for the fall.

Orient School District has not announced a plan for the fall.

Republic School District has not announced a plan for fall, but will provide updates here.

Lincoln County

Davenport School District has not made set plans for the return to class.

Harrington School District has not finalized plans for the upcoming school year.

Odessa School District has not announced plans for the 2020-2021 school year, but asks that parents fill out this survey.

Reardan-Edwall School District has not announced plans for the upcoming school year.

Wilbur-Creston School District has not announced plans for the upcoming school year, but encourages parents to fill out this survey.

Okanogan County

Methow Valley School District has not finalized plans, but is considering a hybrid model of distance and online learning.

Okanogan School District has not yet announced plans for the upcoming school year.

Omak School District has not finalized plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

Oroville School District has not announced finalized plans for the upcoming school year.

Pateros School District is set to begin in-person learning on September 1. Parents who wish for their students to continue distance learning may do so and should contact the district. Students in grades K-5 can do distance learning through Accelerate Education, while 6-12 students will use a program called Edgenuity.

Tonasket School District is still developing plans for the upcoming school year.

Pend Oreille County

Cusick School District is still developing plans for the fall and asks parents to fill out this survey.

Newport School District plans to have students return to in-person learning. More information can be found here.

Selkirk School District is continuing to plan, but is aiming to return to in-person learning. More information can be found here.

Spokane County

Central Valley School District has not finalized plans, but is looking at three options: The first option would allow face-to-face instruction. The second would allow parents and students a virtual option with flexibility to move back and forth between in-person instruction and a real-time synchronous classroom option. The third option is for a fully cyber option. More information can be found here.

Cheney School District has not yet announced plans for the fall.

Deer Park School District has not yet announced plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

East Valley School District has not announced plans for the upcoming school year.

Freeman School District has not finalized plans for the fall.

Gonzaga Prep has released tentative back-to-school plans. The goal is to have students in the classroom twice a week, accompanied by digital instruction in between. Students will be split into two groups and each group will spend alternating days in the classroom. More information can be found here.

Liberty School District has not finalized plans for the upcoming school year.

Mead School District continues to develop plans for the 2020-2021 school year. The district will continue face-to-face instruction if approved by the state, but is also looking at rotating schedules and full-time distance learning. More info can be found here.

Medical Lake School District is continuing to develop a plan, but has asked parents to fill out this survey.

Nine Mile Falls School District has not finalized a plan for the fall.

Northwest Christian has not announced plans for the upcoming school year.

Spokane Public Schools has developed tentative plans for the fall. Students in grades K-4 will attend school every day of the week. Grades 5 and 6 students will likely go to school on an alternative schedule. Secondary students will go to school on an alternating day schedule. Families not comfortable with in-person instruction can choose a full distance learning option. Read more here.

St. Al’s is looking at three options for fall. The first is to offer full face-to-face instruction. The second option is for blended hybrid learning, which would include both in-person and distance learning. The third option is to continue full-time distance learning. More info can be found here.

St. George’s has not yet finalized a plan for the fall.

West Valley School District has not released a plan for the upcoming school year.

Whitman County

Colfax School District has not finalized plans for the upcoming school year.

Colton School District has not announced a plan for the fall.

Endicott School District has not finalized a plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Garfield-Palouse School District has not announced plans for the fall.

Lacrosse School District has not finalized a plan, but has asked parents to fill out this survey.

Oakesdale School District is planning to open “normally” – allowing all students to be in class every day. School is set to begin on September 2. Click here for more information.

Pullman School District has not finalized a plan for the fall. The latest information can be found here.

Rosalia School District is set to provide in-person instruction beginning September 1. Families have the option to pick an online curriculum. More information can be found here.

Tekoa School District has not announced plans for the fall, but ask parents to fill out this survey.

North Idaho

Boundary County

Boundary County School District will operate dependent on three categories, which are governed by the school board. Category one, which is defined by no or isolated community transmission, allows students to attend school full time, in-person. Category two, which is defined by minimal/moderate community transmission, includes students attending school two days per week in-person and two days remotely. Students will be divided into groups that alternate. Remote learning will also be available. Category three, which would be put in place if there was substantial community transmission, will move all students home to remote learning. Find the full plan here.

Bonner County

Lake Pend Oreille School District has not yet announced plans for the fall.

West Bonner County School District has not finalized plans for the upcoming school year.

Benewah County

Plummer-Worley Joint School District plans to open schools to students five days per week, starting on September 8.

St. Maries Joint School District has not finalized plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

Clearwater County

Orofino Joint School District has not announced plans for the upcoming school year.

Kootenai County

Coeur d’Alene School District has not finalized plans, but asks parents to fill out this survey.

Lakeland School District will operate under different designations depending on the state of COVID-19 in the community. Students will follow a traditional schedule if there is no community spread, meaning students will attend full-time and in-person. There will still be a full-time online option for students. If there is minimum community/school spread, students will move to a modified traditional schedule, meaning students will attend school four days a week, in-person. A full-time online option will still be available. If there is moderate community/school spread, students will shift to a blended learning model where they will alternate between in-person and distance learning. If community spread is substantial, the district will move to complete online learning. Find more information here.

Kootenai School District has not announced detailed plans for the fall.

Post Falls School District is expected to announce reopening plans in August.

Latah County

Genesee Joint School District has not detailed specific reopening plans for the fall.

Kendrick Joint School District will operate on a Green-Yellow-Red system that outlines what students, parents and staff can expect under different conditions. Green means schools will reopen and students will attend class in-person. Yellow means schools will shift to a hybrid schedule, with students alternating days in the classroom and distance learning. Red means students will stay at home and do full distance learning. Learn more here.

Moscow School District has not yet finalized plans for the upcoming school year.

Potlatch School District has not announced plans for the upcoming school year.

Troy School District will operate on a Green-Yellow-Red system that outlines what students, parents and staff can expect under different conditions. Green means schools will reopen and students will attend class in-person. Yellow means schools will shift to a hybrid schedule, with students alternating days in the classroom and distance learning. Red means students will stay at home and do full distance learning. Find more information here.

Whitepine Joint School District has not announced final plans for the fall.

Nez Perce County

Culdesac Joint School District has not announced plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

Lapwai School District has not yet announced plans for the upcoming school year.

Lewiston Independent School District has not finalized plans for the fall.

Shoshone County

Kellogg Joint School District has not announced final plans for the fall, but asks parents to fill out this survey.

Mullan School District has not finalized plans for the upcoming school year.

Wallace School District will operate depending on community spread. If there is no community spread, all students will return to class. If there is minimal to moderate community transmission, a limited number of students will be allowed in school buildings. Schools will transition to a soft closure if there is substantial community spread. Find information about Silver Hills Elementary here and Wallace Jr./Sr. High School here.

Did we miss a school, district or update? Send us an email at news4@kxly.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.