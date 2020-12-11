LIST: Local restaurants offering pre-made Christmas dinners

SPOKANE, Wash.– Restaurants are serving up the chance to enjoy a homemade holiday meal without all the work.

As many people choose to follow the advice of health officials and stay home, they’re looking for meal options for their immediate family to celebrate the holidays. Here are some of the local restaurants hoping to help with that:

1898 Public House: Choose from Honey Glazed Ham for $35 or Prime Rib for $49. Preorders will run until Tuesday December 22nd for pick-up on Christmas Eve.

Osprey BBQ: This meal comes with your choice of smoked turkey or smoked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted vegetables, dinner rolls, and salad. Pre-order before December 24th at 5 PM.

Gander and Ryegrass: Treat yourself to Christmas Eve dinner to-go from this downtown restaurant. It is offering options like lamb, goose, and bread pudding. Preorder is open now. People can pick up their food on December 23 from 11-4.

Longhorn BBQ: Enjoy a holiday ham and all the fixings. To order, call Airway Heights (509) 838-8372 or Valley (509) 924-9600.

Outlaw BBQ: Grab some dinner to-go from this local barbeque joint. Ham and smoked turkey is on the menu. Call 509-868-0260 or 509-475-1106 to reserve yours.

Beacon Hill Catering: Take the stress out of the holidays with a spiral cut ham with pomegranate molasses and all the sides you could dream of. The fully cooked Christmas Eve dinner for four will be delivered to your door, Wednesday, December 23rd (12 pm – 4 pm). Free delivery within 10 miles of Beacon Hill.

Charley’s Catering Company: Get dinner curbside with New England baked ham and all your favorite side dishes. Order by December 21st at 5 p.m. You can call 509-389-6875 for more information.

Remedy: Head to the South Hill to score this holiday box with salmon fillets, sides and some delicious adult beverages. If you’re interested in purchasing one of these boxes, call (509) 443-3730 or email jory@goodwingroupco.com. Cutoff for all orders is Tuesday, Dec. 15th, Pickup is Monday, December 21st.

Commellini Estates: You can enjoy a holiday feast with an Italian spin on it. The dinner packages are served cold and complete with heating instructions ready to heat at home. You can call 509-466-0667 or email info@commelliniestate.com with questions. Curbside pickup available Tuesday, December 22nd and Wednesday, December 23rd at our 14715 N. Dartford Drive.

SmokeRidge BBQ: Enjoy a smoked ham from this local business for the holidays. Orders are being accepted until December 17 or until they sell out. Call 509-710-3426 to reserve your meal.

TT’s Old Iron Brewery: Pre-order and pick up your favorite smoked meats from his Spokane Valley establishment. These whole, unsliced meats will go along with what you’re dishing up for your traditional sides at home. Pre-order online while supplies last — then pick up your order on December 24 between 12pm-2pm.

Max at Mirabeau: Enjoy dinner to-go from this Spokane Valley restaurant. For more information, call 509-922-6252.

Shawn O’Donnell’s: Christmas dinner could include a hand cut ham and smashed potatoes. This Spokane business is offering an expansive menu for pickup. You can even get cocktail kits to mix up your favorite libations at home. Pickup is available for December 23.

Pack River Store: Attention North Idaho residents, get your cooking done by Pack River. The holiday menu includes ham or beef and plenty of side options. Call now to reserve yours–(208) 263-2409.

This story will be updated as we get more details about holiday meals from local restaurants.

