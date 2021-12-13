LIST: Local restaurants, bakeries offering Christmas meals

by Erin Robinson

The Double Cherry pie.

Are you in charge of Christmas dinner this year? Make it easy on yourself and order your meal.

It is a great way to support local restaurants and take the stress out of the holiday. If you want to make the main course, you can also consider just ordering your sides or dessert.

Here are some local spots you can order from, but contact them soon!

Beacon Hill Catering

Enjoy a Christmas Eve meal for four, fully cooked with simple reheating instructions. The dinner includes Christmas ham, a specialty gratin, festive salad and fresh roles. The best part? They’ll deliver it to your door.

You can also add salmon, a cheese ball appetizer or a pie.

Order here.

Bean and Pie

If you are in charge of dessert this year, order from Bean and Pie. They offer apple cider pie, lemon ginger marionberry, white chocolate peppermint and more. If cookies are more your thing, they have those, too!

Order here.

Birdie’s Pie Shop

Need pie? Birdie’s is your place. They have several pies to choose from, including cranberry orange, eggnog cream, gingerbread, triple berry and even a Christmas breakfast pie.

Order here.

Eat Good Group

Heat and eat! Award winning chefs will make you Peking-style pork, Korean honey butter broccolini, fried rice, roasted winter squash, chop salad and brioche rolls. All you have to do is pop it in the oven. If you need dessert, they have add on options like a honey ginger loaf or five spice apple crisp.

Order here.

The Grain Shed

The Grain Shed is your place to pick up a loaf of bread for breakfast or delicious dinner rolls. And yes, they have pie, too!

Order here.

Longhorn BBQ

Longhorn is serving up comfort food for Christmas. Meals feed four to five people and include ribs, chicken, sausage, beans, salad and cornbread.

To order, call Airway Heights (509) 838-8372 or Spokane Valley (509) 924-9600.

Outlaw BBQ

Outlaw has a Country Christmas pack this year. Enjoy rolls, sliced turkey, pulled pork, mac n’ cheese and other sides. Meals feed four to six people, but you can add on rolls, brisket and even a mimosa kit if you’d like.

Order here.

Vieux Carre

Enjoy a Cajun Christmas! Vieux Carre is offering takeout dinners for two or four. Meals include fresh bread, white bean and potato gratin, maple glazed baby carrots and a Cajun-style beef bourguignon. Top it all off with Steen’s apple pie with caramel mascarpone.

Order here.

