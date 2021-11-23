LIST: Local malls, grocery stores to be closed on Thanksgiving

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you have everything you need for Thanksgiving?

Make sure you cross everything off of your checklist before Thursday because several retailers and grocery stores will be closed for the holiday.

Find a list of closures below:

City Facilities

City of Spokane

Garbage pickup will be a day later for people whose garbage is normally picked up on Thursday and Friday

Spokane City Hall and Municipal Court will be closed Thursday and Friday

Spokane Riverfront Park attractions will be closed on Thanksgiving

Spokane Public Library locations will be closed on Thanksgiving

Spokane Waste to Energy Facility will be closed on Thanksgiving

Parking meters do not have to be plugged on Thanksgiving

City of Coeur d’Alene

City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday

Garbage pickup normally scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be delayed one day

Retail

NorthTown Mall: The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees and customers to be with their families. It will reopen at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.

River Park Square Mall: The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but AMC Theaters with Imax will be open. The mall will reopen on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but some merchants may vary.

Spokane Valley Mall: The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow tenants, shoppers and employees to be with family and loved ones. The mall will reopen at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.

Silver Lake Mall: The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen to shoppers on Friday at 10 a.m.

Grocery

Albertsons: Most Albertsons stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Costco: Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving

Fred Meyer: All stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but closing at 3 p.m. Pharmacies and jewelry stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Yoke’s: All stores will be closing at 3 p.m.

Rosauers: All stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving

