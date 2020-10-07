LIST: Keeping track of COVID-19 in local school districts

SPOKANE, Wash. — As students head back to the classroom, local schools are doing their best to make sure those students stay as safe as possible- and that means keeping parents in the loop.

Several school districts and universities have implemented COVID-19 dashboards to help with contact tracing efforts and to make it easier for you to track positive cases at schools. Keep reading for the latest information:

Central Valley School District

As of Tuesday, A total of 4 people have tested positive for the virus in Central Valley schools over a two-week period.

Of those cases, one was linked to Liberty Creek Elementary, one at Sunrise Elementary, one at North Pines Middle, and one within the Central Valley Virtual Learning Center.

You can visit the dashboard HERE.

Mead School District

At Mead schools, one student has tested positive over a two-week span as of Tuesday. That case was linked to Shiloh Hills Elementary, where 250 students are attending in-person.

According to the school’s COVID dashboard, there are two close contacts to that student who are currently self-isolating.

West Valley School District

The district’s dashboard is updated each Friday. As of last week, there have been no reported COVID-19 cases over a two-week span at any Central Valley schools.

CLICK HERE to view the dashboard.

Universities:

Gonzaga University

Gonzaga’s testing data is updated each Monday to reflect positive cases from the week before.

According to its dashboard, a total of 72 students and staff have tested positive, and there are 15 currently in isolation. As of Monday, 10 students more tested positive from the 808 total tests conducted the previous week.

A graph shows an overall positivity rate of 1.01% at the university.

You can view a full breakdown of tests HERE.

Eastern Washington University

A COVID-19 dashboard on the university’s website shows a breakdown of positive cases in employees, as well as students currently residing on campus, those who were learning on campus when they tested positive, and students living in Cheney participating in full online learning.

As of this week, a total of 141 students and staff have tested positive at the university since the first case was reported in May.

Since Oct. 4, 13 students students have tested positive who live in Cheney but are not learning on campus. Another two students living on campus and one employee have also tested positive.

CLICK HERE to view a full breakdown.

This list will be updated as more districts release information.

