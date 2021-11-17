LIST: Here’s what Spokane businesses require proof of COVID-19 vaccination
SPOKANE, Wash.– You might want to make sure you have proof you’re vaccinated next time you’re out.
More and more Spokane businesses are requiring it to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Here’s where you have to have it handy:
- Italia Trattoria Spokane
- Lucky You Lounge
- nYne Bar & Bistro
- Baby Bar Spokane
- Boots Bakery
All restaurants in King County require proof of vaccinations. In Spokane County, just a handful do.
Masks are still required while indoors under Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate.
