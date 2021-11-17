LIST: Here’s what Spokane businesses require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

SPOKANE, Wash.– You might want to make sure you have proof you’re vaccinated next time you’re out.

More and more Spokane businesses are requiring it to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s where you have to have it handy:

Italia Trattoria Spokane

Lucky You Lounge

nYne Bar & Bistro

Baby Bar Spokane

Boots Bakery

All restaurants in King County require proof of vaccinations. In Spokane County, just a handful do.

Masks are still required while indoors under Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate.

RELATED: ‘I just didn’t know how huge it would get’: Boots Bakery sees both support and backlash over vaccine requirement

PREVIOUS: Local restaurants, bars seeing success with customer vaccine requirement

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.