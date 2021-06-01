List: Events to celebrate Pride Month in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — June is Pride Month, a time dedicated to LGBTQ+ communities to join together to celebrate the freedom to be themselves.

Pride is celebrated in June to pay homage to the Stonewall uprising in 1969 and is typically commemorated by events, ceremonies and parades throughout the month.

This year, Spokane Pride has several events that will be hosted across the city. Here are some if you are looking to participate:

Pride, Popsicles and Pokes

Washington Cracker Building

304 W Pacific Ave

Saturday, June 5

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Spokane Pride will be hosting a vaccine clinic “Pride, Popsicles and Pokes” on Saturday, June 5. Those looking to get vaccinated will also get access to free food, gourmet popsicles, drag performances, a Queer Artists Market and HIV testing. Those who get vaccinated will also get paid $75.

Perry Pride Pop-Up

Grant Park

Friday, June 11

5-8 p.m.

Pride with Plastique Tiara

The Globe Bar & Kitchen

Saturday, June 12

7 and 9 p.m.

Plastique Tiara, who performed on Season 11 of Rupaul’s Drag Race, will perform at the Globe Bar & Kitchen. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Rainbow Kickball

Franklin Park

Friday, June 18

6-10 p.m.

Spokane Pride Parade and Rainbow Festival

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings, Spokane Pride hopes to offer the annual Pride Parade and Rainbow Festival on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Are we missing an event? Email information to erinr@kxly.com.

