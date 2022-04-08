LIST: Easter activities for the whole family
SPOKANE, Wash. — Easter weekend is approaching and there are lots of fun activities for families to enjoy.
Here are some events happening around Spokane and North Idaho.
Riverfront Park
Take the family to Riverfront Park for brunch and an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16. Kids will be able to search for eggs at the park with the Easter Bunny at no cost.
If the golden egg is found, you could win prizes totaling up to $500 from Riverpark Squark.
MORE INFO: Easter egg hunt and brunch planned at Riverfront Park
Photos with the Easter Bunny
Take your kids to meet the Easter Bunny at River Park Square. It’s the first time he has been back for pictures since the pandemic started.
Click here to learn about booking an appointment.
READ: The Easter Bunny returns to River Park Square
Egg hunt on the Bluff
The whole family can enjoy a day out at High Country Orchard. The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 9 a.m. and families can stick around for lunch, drinks and live music on the farm.
Egg hunt and petting zoo
The Spokane Club is welcoming members and guests to an egg hunt on Saturday, April 9. There will also be a petting zoo so the whole family can spend time with animals and then enjoy some treats.
Easter on the mountain
Spend Easter hunting for eggs around Silver Mountain. Eggs are first-come, first-serve and will be hidden on runs only accessible by ski or snowboard.
Easter brunch cruise
Celebrate Easter on Lake Coeur d’Alene! The 90-minute cruise will include brunch, hot Starbucks coffee and drinks.
