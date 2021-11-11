LIST: Deals and discounts for local veterans, active military members

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday is Veterans Day and companies across the Inland Northwest are offering deals and discounts as a way to thank those who served and a currently serving.

A list can be found below:

Bake My Day

Free cinnamon roll, scone, muffin or six cookies for all active and retired service members

Bark, A Rescue Pub

Complimentary burger, soup or salad for active military members and veterans

Birdie’s Pie Shop

All veterans are eligible for a free red, white and blueberry pie or a cherry pie in a quad

Clinkerdagger

20 percent off for all those who served. One per check, up to four people with valid ID

Craft and Gather

Veterans can receive 20 percent off their checks. Those ordering takeout can use the coupon code “Veteransday”

D’Bali Asian Bistro

Ten percent off military discount offered year-round for active duty, retired service members and their dependents

Dry Fly Distilling

20 percent off retail prices in the Bottle Shop for all active military and veterans

Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters

Free drip coffee and 50 percent off all other drinks for veterans. Offer available at all cafes (Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint)

Garland Sandwich Shoppe

All veterans receive a 20 percent discount each and every day

Green’s Fresh Market

Free ½ sandwich for military members and veterans. No purchase necessary

HuHot Mongolian Grill

50 percent off for all veterans and active military. Deal is offered at both the Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene locations.

Iron Goat Brewing

All beers are $1 off for any current or former service members, as well as first responders

Noodle Express

Free small bowl for all veterans and active duty

Park Lodge

Half-pound burger with A5 wagyu duxelle, garlic aioli, gruyere cheese and arugula on the house for any current or former service members.

Revival Tea Company

Free drink of choice for all military veterans

Spokandy

Free 1.5 oz truffle with military ID. Spokandy also offers a 10 percent military discount year-round

Waddell’s Neighborhood Pub and Grille

Free burger for all military veterans

YMCA

Free two-week appreciate pass. Join fees are waived with membership initiation

Those planning to visit downtown establishments do not need to plug the meter.

