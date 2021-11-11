LIST: Deals and discounts for local veterans, active military members
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday is Veterans Day and companies across the Inland Northwest are offering deals and discounts as a way to thank those who served and a currently serving.
A list can be found below:
Bake My Day
Free cinnamon roll, scone, muffin or six cookies for all active and retired service members
Bark, A Rescue Pub
Complimentary burger, soup or salad for active military members and veterans
Birdie’s Pie Shop
All veterans are eligible for a free red, white and blueberry pie or a cherry pie in a quad
Clinkerdagger
20 percent off for all those who served. One per check, up to four people with valid ID
Craft and Gather
Veterans can receive 20 percent off their checks. Those ordering takeout can use the coupon code “Veteransday”
D’Bali Asian Bistro
Ten percent off military discount offered year-round for active duty, retired service members and their dependents
Dry Fly Distilling
20 percent off retail prices in the Bottle Shop for all active military and veterans
Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters
Free drip coffee and 50 percent off all other drinks for veterans. Offer available at all cafes (Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint)
Garland Sandwich Shoppe
All veterans receive a 20 percent discount each and every day
Green’s Fresh Market
Free ½ sandwich for military members and veterans. No purchase necessary
HuHot Mongolian Grill
50 percent off for all veterans and active military. Deal is offered at both the Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene locations.
Iron Goat Brewing
All beers are $1 off for any current or former service members, as well as first responders
Noodle Express
Free small bowl for all veterans and active duty
Park Lodge
Half-pound burger with A5 wagyu duxelle, garlic aioli, gruyere cheese and arugula on the house for any current or former service members.
Revival Tea Company
Free drink of choice for all military veterans
Spokandy
Free 1.5 oz truffle with military ID. Spokandy also offers a 10 percent military discount year-round
Waddell’s Neighborhood Pub and Grille
Free burger for all military veterans
YMCA
Free two-week appreciate pass. Join fees are waived with membership initiation
Those planning to visit downtown establishments do not need to plug the meter.
