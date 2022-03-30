LIST: City of Spokane announces upcoming construction projects

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has launched its $80 million construction season with plans for street, bridge, water and sewer system maintenance.

Here is what you can expect over the next few months:

Thor-Freya Corridor

One of the first projects of the season is the reconstruction of the Thor-Freya corridor between Sprague and Hartson.

This area experiences high volumes of freight and vehicle traffic, which requires a more durable surface. Crews will be replacing the asphalt with concrete, similar to what was done at the intersection of Hamilton and N. Foothills Drive.

Hatch Road Bridge Deck

Increased traffic in this area is shifting the bridge that connects Hatch Road to US 195.

A new bridge will be built to handle the heavy traffic and add a right-hand turn lane, which is expected to reduce wait times for drivers.

Riverside Avenue Project

Rehabilitation of Riverside Avenue will begin in May at Division Street and will continue west to Wall.

The project will include underground utility work, a fresh surface for travelers and accommodations for new bus stops for the transit City Line.

Lanes will be reconfigured to one lane in each direction between Division and Monroe.

North River Drive Sidewalk

A new sidewalk will be built along North River Drive from Division to Washington. This will lead to the new east entrance to Riverfront Park.

TJ Meenach Drive

The City is planning to rebuild TJ Meenach Drive from the bridge to Northwest Boulevard as part of a project to manage stormwater.

Post Street Bridge

The old bridge deck has already been removed and the historic arches have been reinforced. The city is now focusing on replacing the large sewer pipe that travels along the bridge and tucking it within the bridge structure, enhancing views of the bridge from the Spokane River.

South Gorge Trail

Crews are getting close to completing the South George Trail project from Redband Park to the Sandifur Bridge.

Street improvements:

Grind overlay work will be completed on the following streets:

23rd/Thorpe – 195 to Inland Empire

49th – Perry to Pittsburg

Lindeke/16th – Cochran to 13th

Post – Grace to Walton

Garland – Maple to Monroe

14th – Cedar to Lincoln

Boone – Nettleton to Ash

Perry – Illinois to North Foothills

Empire – Nevada to Helena

Central – Division to Addison

4th – Washington to Browne

N. River Drive – 700′ W of Division to Division

Hawthorne – US 2 to Nevada

Browne/McClellan – 8th to 3rd & 7th – Browne to Division

