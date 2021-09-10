LIST: Ceremonies across the Inland Northwest to mark 20th annivesary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday will mark 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.

Organizations across Spokane and North Idaho will be holding events to honor those lost and those who jumped in to help.

Below is a list of events open to the public:

Spokane 9/11 Memorial Stairclimb

This event was supposed to be held in-person this year but was canceled because of COVID concerns. People are encouraged to participate from home.

Participants are asked to perform a climb or workout to honor the 343 New York firefighters who were killed on 9/11. This can include climbing 110 floors on a stairwell, hiking a hill or performing a circuit workout.

People can register and donate here. All proceeds go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Spokane Valley Fire Ceremony

In the front entryway of the Spokane Valley Fire Department administration building is a 1,200-pound column from one of the Twin Towers that collapsed on 9/11. The column was given to the department by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and installed in 2011.

The fire department will hold a ceremony at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, featuring remarks from Deputy Chief Frank Soto. At 6:59 PST, the time the South Tower fell, there will be a bell ceremony. Learn more here.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony – Spokane County Fire District 9

Members of the public are invited to join Spokane County Fire District 9 firefighters for a remembrance ceremony. It will be held on Saturday at 6:45 a.m. at Station 81 (6117 S. Palouse Highway). The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

Coeur d’Alene Flag Wave

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 889 in Coeur d’Alene will hold a flag wave on Saturday. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Appleway Ave. and 4th St.

Members of the public are encouraged to join and bring their American flags.

Inland Northwest Heroes Memorial Golf Classic

This golf tournament will honor those lost during the terrorist attacks and those who continue to serve. Proceeds from the event will go toward Newby-Ginnings of North Idaho, the First Responder Conferences Scholarship Fund and Coeur d’Alene Hockey Association.

Memorial Ceremony – Coeur d’Alene Fallen Hereos Plaza

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department will hold a small ceremony and flag raising at the Fallen Heroes Plaza (1718 N 15th St). The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Memorial Ceremony – Silver Lake Mall

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a public memorial ceremony at the Silver Lake Mall. The event will include guest speakers, a full flag presentation and prayer. The Gold Star Families of Kootenai County will be honored as special guests. The event begins at 9 a.m.

