LIST: Celebrate New Year’s Eve with to-go cocktail kits from local restaurants

SPOKANE, Wash. — You won’t be packing into a crowded bar this New Year’s Eve, but you can still sip fancy cocktails from home with to-go kits made by local restaurants.

Here’s a list of some deals being offered and where you can pick them up before you start your countdown to 2021.

The Blind Buck: Pick from the vodka slut, pina colada, margarita or mimosa packages. Prices vary.

Twigs: Pick up a lemon drop kit and pick from a signature, huckleberry or strawberry drop. One kit will make between 13 and 16 drinks and they vary in price from $80-$90. Kits are only available at Washington locations.

Maracas: Maracas is offering a variety of to-go cocktails, ranging from margaritas to micheladas to palomas. Click here for the full bar menu and pricing.

Volstead Act: Volstead Act is offering a variety of cocktail kits, but get one quick! They are selling out fast.

Lil Sumthin’ Saloon: Lil Sumthin’ offers drink kits for two, four or six people. They offer several different drinks kits for your preferred spirit and even have a mocktail option. Prices range from $12-$64. You can also buy tickets to their New Years Eve Virtual event, which includes a party box with a shot glass, three cocktails, champagne poppers and more. The event will feature music from Misty Mountain Pony Club, Ben & Ru and Emilie Miller & Marena Stewart.

nYne: nYne is offering a New Years kit for $79 with everything to make their signature NYE cocktail. Pick from Belvedere or Deep Eddy vodka and there will be plenty of champagne for toasts. You can also add in a nYne layer dip, queso and other goodies for a $99 kit.

The Elk and Two Seven: Both restaurants are offering to-go drink kits. Call for specials.

