Liquor and Cannabis Board votes to suspend the Black Diamond’s liquor license as owner refuses to follow COVID restrictions

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board has voted to suspend a Spokane Valley bar’s liquor license if the owners don’t comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

According to Julie Graham, spokesperson for the LCB, the Board voted to suspend the Black Diamond’s liquor license on Tuesday. She said if the bar doesn’t comply with COVID-19 protocols by Wednesday, the suspension will take effect automatically. The bar opened indoor dining, despite Governor Inslee’s proclamation to close indoor seating until at least January 4.

Should the bar refuse to comply, Graham said they would not be able to legally sell alcohol for 180 days starting Wednesday afternoon. She added that the bar was notified of the Board’s decision on Tuesday.

The owner of The Black Diamond, Brandon Fenton, told 4 News Now in a previous interview that the governor’s proclamation can’t be enforced, but the state Liquor and Cannabis Board says it can.

Prior to this decision, the bar has received three verbal warnings and two violations.

4 News Now has reached out to The Black Diamond for comment on the situation.

