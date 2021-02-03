Linda Sue Moan

Site staff by Site staff

Linda Sue Moan passed away peacefully on January 17, 2021 in Spokane, Washington. Born at Fairchild Air Force Base on January 23, 1955, Linda was the first of four children born to Jesse Collins and Frances Bunch.

She spent a brief period of her youth in Kentucky, New Jersey, and Michigan though ultimately grew up in Spokane. Linda was a longtime Spokane resident, having attended West Valley schools and called the area home for more than 60 years. Linda loved reading and was also a movie enthusiast, specifically films in the science fiction and superhero genres. She often gardened and always appreciated going to Green Bluff for fresh fruit. Linda also enjoyed traveling, visiting many states, national parks, historical sites, museums, and other points of interest over the years.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Edward A. Moan, who died in 2011, and both of her parents. She leaves behind two sons, Jason (Jessie) Moan of Anchorage, AK and Chris (Devin) Moan of Spokane Valley, WA. She is also survived by her siblings, Anita (Bob) Drake of Spokane Valley, WA; Don (Heidi) Collins of Wenatchee, WA; and Michelle (Chuck) Snyder of Yelm, WA; numerous in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and two loving cats.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Partners for Pets in Millwood, WA.

