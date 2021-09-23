Linda Gail Law (74) longtime St. Maries, ID resident, passed away at her home on September 13, 2021. She was born in 1947 in Moscow, ID, to George and Marion Hicks.

She grew up in Fernwood and loved her middle school years in the Fernwood School, with two rooms and one teacher. She attended St. Maries High School, graduating in 1965. Among her fondest memories was spending summers in the Camp 44 logging camps near Avery with her cousins, fishing the Joe and its tributaries, and trying to catch a horse all summer that turned out to be a moose.

Linda married Warren Law in 1965, and gave birth to Leonard and Lisa at the St. Maries hospital in quick succession. Then began a series of adventures. The young family moved to Canada, first to British Columbia where John was born in Vanderhoof, followed by a move to Saskatchewan where Jodi was born in Vanguard. In 1972, the family returned to St. Maries and prepared for overseas missions. They were interim pastors at 2nd Street Baptist Church for a year before moving to Fort Washington, Pennsylvania for missions training.

The family then spent 5 years in Indonesia. Later Warren and Linda spent 2 years in Singapore and another year in Indonesia. In 1980, the family returned to St. Maries to place the two oldest in high school. Linda worked several positions at Benewah Co. Courthouse in the Assessor’s Office, Auditor’s Office, and as a court clerk. She was capable and dedicated to any position given to her. She was a pastor’s wife for several years in Winthrop, WA and at the St. Maries Assembly of God. She finished her years as bookkeeper at the SM Assembly of God Church. She did all things well. Truly the “Virtuous Woman” of the Bible. She is far more precious than jewels.

The heart of her husband did safely trust in her and he gives her honor in the city gates. (Proverbs 31) She was best known for her brilliant smile, ready laughter, and willingness to tuck into any demolition job that stood in her way. Linda had a great love for her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Shelley Ewert, two foster brothers, Chris, and Nicky, and her grandsons, David and Chance Law.

She is survived by her husband, Warren Law; children Leonard (Elizabeth) Law, Lisa (Myron) Rankins, John (LeeAnne) Law, and Jodi (Eric) Dundas; her siblings Larry (Joan) Hicks and Cyndy Watts-Hicks and brother-in-law Reg Ewert; 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren plus one on the way; and numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Assembly of God Church. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church.