Linda K. Lubig

Born November 4, 1950, and passed November 14, 2020 peacefully at her home at Priest Lake. She fought a battle with cancer for 15 years, which ultimately took her life. She was a 40-year resident and long-time business owner at Priest Lake. Exceptionally creative, she could see the beauty in the simple things; a piece of tile, glass or metal easily turned into decorative art with her vision. An amazing lady that could make any plant grow. Her home was always open to her countless friends.

She is survived by her husband Lee of 51 years, her daughter Carla, son Josh, brother Mike and their families. In true Linda fashion, her celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021, with a fun loving gathering of friends, family, food, drinks and Top 40 music!

Her family will love and miss her. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.