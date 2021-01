Lincoln County Vaccination Sites

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

North Basin – Davenport: Call Reception, let them know you qualify, ask to be scheduled

100 3rd Street

Suite 1

Davenport, WA 99122

(509) 725-7501

