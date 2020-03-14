Lincoln County resident tests positive for COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

LINCOLN CO., Wash. — A Lincoln County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials confirmed Saturday.

The patient is in her 70s and is currently self isolating at home, according to the Lincoln County Health Department.

Health officials are currently working with the Spokane Regional Health District to determine how many people the patient came in contact with prior to being tested.

“Lincoln County Health Department is coordinating with our healthcare providers and neighboring health jurisdictions to identify and quarantine identified cases.” said Dr. Monteagudo, Lincoln County health officer.

READ: Three Spokane County residents test positive for COVID-19

READ: Gov. Little: Idaho’s first confirmed COVID-19 case is in Ada County woman

READ: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.