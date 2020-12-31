Lincoln Co. investigators arrest two suspects in ‘extremely disturbing’ child pornography case

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

LINCOLN CO., Wash. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in what detectives are calling an “extremely disturbing” child pornography case in Davenport.

Scotty Maiden and Michelle Hopkins were booked into the Lincoln County Jail on Tuesday after an investigation revealed over 2,000 explicit photos and 129 videos depicting what appear to be underage children.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was first tipped off by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), which reported its system had picked up images of minors engaging in explicit conduct.

The Sheriff’s Office traced IP addresses and other digital information to an apartment at 1311 Logan St in Davenport. Investigators found evidence of the child pornography on an iPhone at the apartment.

Both Maiden and Hopkins were booked for possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit content in the first and second degree. Additionally, Maiden is facing charges for dealing that content.

“This is an extensive, extremely disturbing case of which our investigation will be ongoing to further determine the extent of the crimes committed,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

So far, investigators do not believe any of the victims are local.

