Lime scooters returning to Spokane streets Wednesday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Lime scooters will be returning to Spokane streets on Wednesday.

Spokane’s WheelShare program, operated by Lime since 2018, will return July 1. Scooters will be the first vehicles to reappear, with Lime bikes expected to return two weeks later.

“Lime scooters and bikes have proven to be an asset for the community and will provide an additional option for transportation for residents, workers and visitors,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward.

With the return of Lime vehicles, the City says several new guidelines will be implemented—including enhanced cleaning methods, frequent disinfecting, and PPE made available to all Lime employees.

Customers will also be reminded to take similar precautions when they use the Lime app.

“We are proud to be returning to the streets of Spokane, having served the Lilac City for nearly two years,” said Lime PNW/Canada spokesperson Jonathan Hopkins. “Lime bikes and scooters will play a key role in helping Spokane residents and visitors get around in a safe and socially distant manner as our communities recover from a difficult pandemic.”

