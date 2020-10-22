Lime expanding its scooter, e-bike fleet to Spokane Valley this Saturday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Lime has announced it will be expanding its fleet of scooters and e-bikes to Spokane Valley this Saturday.

Lime will begin with the launch of 50 scooters, but anticipates the fleet may increase to 200 by next spring.

This comes after the city amended its code to allow the electronic bikes and scooters to be used on trails throughout the city. When riding along roads, riders must use a bike lane if one is available. If not, scooters may be ridden on the road or sidewalk, unlike in the city of Spokane where that is not allowed.

If riding on a sidewalk, users must yield to pedestrians and should operate scooters or e-bikes in a courteous and safe manner. After trips, riders must park their device in the “furniture zone” near the curb of sidewalks. They cannot be parked in the street and when parked on the sidewalk, must not block access for people on foot, in wheelchairs or those using mobility devices.

Lime will continue operations of the e-bike and scooter fleet throughout the winter, except on days when weather conditions force removal.

“We could not be more pleased, expanding the impact of our shared scooter and e-bike fleet and making it possible for people to ride in both Spokane and Spokane Valley. Local residents will benefit from more mobility options; local businesses benefit because scooters increase business sales; and we will all benefit from cleaner air. We thank both cities for being open to the use of these great new mobility tools throughout our region,” said Jonathan Hopkins, Director of Strategic Development for PNW and Canada.

