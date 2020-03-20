Lime bikes and scooters will not return to Spokane, in an effort to slow COVID-19 spread

SPOKANE, Wash. — Lime scooters and bikes will not be coming back to Spokane, for now.

According to Jonathan Hopkins, a spokesperson for Lime, the WheelShare program was scheduled to return to the Inland Northwest on Friday. Due to snow, that arrival was pushed to earlier this week.

However, in light of COVID-19 concerns, the company decided not to bring back the bikes and scooters to prevent spread of the virus. They have been working with the City of Spokane in making the decision.

The company said they want to keep their staff safe, including ‘juicers,’ who collect the scooters and bikes to charge them.

Lime said they are pausing service in multiple countries around the world to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.

Lime typically sends over 500 to 1,000 scooters to Spokane.

Currently, there is no expected date for Lime to return.

