Lightning strike starts Sand Creek Fire, 40 to 50 acres burned

Vincent Saglimbeni

KAMIAH, Idaho — Lightning strike started a fire along Sand Creek Wednesday afternoon.

The Sand Creek Fire, located 14 miles northeast of Riggins near the Florence township, was caused by lightning and has burned roughly 40 to 50 acres. Firefighting resources were on the scene for several hours before leaving due to continuing thunderstorms.

Air and ground resources from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests have resumed operations to put out the fire. 85 personnel were assigned to help suppress the fire.

Flight restrictions have been temporarily placed over the area. In collaboration with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is working to evacuate campers and others close to the area.

