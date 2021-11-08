Light snow tries to creep down into northern valleys overnight- Matt

While it’s been dry and pleasant throughout Sunday around the region, the snow has kept falling in the Cascades. A little surge of moisture tonight should carry some wet weather over into our area Sunday night. Light valley rain and mountain snow showers will linger through the evening and overnight hours north of I-90. As temperatures cool off tonight, snow could make it down into the valleys of Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, Shoshone, and Bonner counties. Any snowflakes tonight are unlikely to accumulate with the exception of around Lookout Pass and Sherman Pass, where an inch or two could fall.

Elsewhere skies will stay pretty dry and temperatures will end up around freezing for the morning drive. Monday looks pretty nice actually with partly cloudy skies and highs rising to the upper 40s. It should be a great day to get the last of your fall leaves raked up before things get less pleasant on Tuesday.

Tuesday remains a somewhat complicated forecast, but here’s the gist of it. Wet weather moves in early Tuesday morning and will stay steady through the morning commute before easing up and turning into scattered rain. In Central Washington, the L-C Valley, and the Palouse we’ll see rain before sunrise. Meanwhile in the northern valleys precipitation will start as wet snow and transition to rain or a mix later in the day. Around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene we’re likely to see a mix of rain and snow early before switching to rain after sunrise. With any snow likely to melt on impact or become slush, it’s unlikely that we’ll see any big travel trouble on Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated.

The rest of the week looks less active with an occasional chance of showers and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Rain chances go up a little on Friday and early next weekend.