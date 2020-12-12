Light snow tonight, followed by fog and cloudy skies for Saturday – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It finally felt like December today! We saw widespread snow throughout the Inland Northwest. Accumulations have been light, with 1″-2″ in most places. That snow should start to clear out tonight around 11 p.m.

Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s. Be prepared for slick driving conditions tonight into tomorrow morning. We’re also expecting areas of patchy fog after 4 a.m.

It looks like we’ll get a break from that wet weather for Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog, with a high of 34 degrees. The dry weather won’t last long. As of right now, it looks like we have snow in the forecast for the foreseeable future!