Light snow tonight and a slick Thursday morning commute – Kris

I’ve heard it said that “Snow hides a lot. It’s like the Spanx of weather.” That is why I am welcoming the light snow in progress over the Inland Northwest this evening! Cover up all of that dirty, gritty, hard-packed snow with a fresh 1″ of light fluffy powder. Actually, 1-2″ of snow in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area before it tapers off to flurries overnight. There will be heavier accumulations of 2-3″ on the Palouse where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4:00 Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the snow is not very welcome on the streets and sidewalks, where it’s had no trouble sticking and making things slick. Expect an icy slide to work and school tomorrow morning, especially on side roads. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures in the lower 30s.

On Friday, another round of light snow mixed with rain will move through the Inland Northwest. Right now, it looks like it will arrive in Spokane in the afternoon. That will be it for wet weather for a while. High pressure will return bringing mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures through the weekend and into early next week.