Light snow Tuesday, heavier snow later this week – Mark
There are several watches and advisories in effect for the coming days.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, January 4:
- Ice and snow on the side roads
- Glazed over walkways
- Snow showers later
- Next system moves in Thursday
Expect another round of snow later today.
Temperatures will be just below average around the region today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the low 30s.
We will have light snow showers today with a break on Wednesday.
Heavy snow is possible Wednesday night through Thursday.
Expect a rain/snow mix on Friday.
The weekend will be dry and cooler.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.