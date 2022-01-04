Light snow Tuesday, heavier snow later this week – Mark

There are several watches and advisories in effect for the coming days.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, January 4:

Ice and snow on the side roads

Glazed over walkways

Snow showers later

Next system moves in Thursday

Expect another round of snow later today.

Temperatures will be just below average around the region today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the low 30s.

We will have light snow showers today with a break on Wednesday.

Heavy snow is possible Wednesday night through Thursday.

Expect a rain/snow mix on Friday.

The weekend will be dry and cooler.