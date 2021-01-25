Light snow to clouds and cool again for Tuesday – Mark

Happy Monday!

We’re starting off the day with snow and we’ll see clouds roll in later this afternoon and evening.

Fresh snow on the ground is making for a slippery commute. We’ll also see a slow warm up this week.

Some phone apps are showing a chance of snow each day for the next week, but it’s more likely we’ll see mainly mountain showers. For more specific weather information, we recommend you head to your app store and download the 4 News Now Weather App.

Cool daytime highs are on the way for Monday and Tuesday.

A system hangs out until noon and then moves out with clouds and cool temps remaining. Clouds Tuesday with a warm up and rain or snow showers Wednesday. Cloudy and mild into the weekend with slight chance of scattered showers.