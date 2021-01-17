Light snow overnight, followed by sunshine for your Sunday! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – We had a variety of weather leading up to Sunday – from fog, rain, even snow in some places.

We’ll start out cloudy for Sunday morning, gradually clearing as we reach the afternoon hours. We may even see some sunshine!

Our high for the day will reach 40 degrees in Spokane. Temperatures across the region will range from mid 30s, all the way to 51 degrees! It’ll be a nice day to get outside and take advantage of the above average temperatures.

As of right now, it seems like we’ll stay dry for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will range above average, with more seasonable temperatures towards next weekend.