Light snow on the way Wednesday evening for a slick Thursday morning commute – Kris

I wish there was a less cliché way to say the “calm before the storm.” Maybe this is the COLD before the storm? Regardless, we will have a quiet and cool Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the teens and low 20s tonight. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 30s (cold, but seasonable). And then the storm arrives! There’s snow on the way tomorrow night into Thursday. I think we will only pick up 1 – 2″, however, that’s plenty to make the Thursday morning commute a big bummer.

Snow showers will linger in North Idaho through Thursday evening. Friday will be another day of calm, cold and dry weather before a larger, snowier system moves in for Saturday. Expect heavy mountain snow on Saturday with moderate to heavy snow in the valleys. With a forecasted high of 35°, snow totals in Spokane will be tricky to forecast. However, any snow that falls will be around for a while as temperatures drop below freezing on Sunday. Colder than average weather is expected to stick around through Christmas.