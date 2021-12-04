Light snow on the way for Saturday morning; prepare for a snowy Monday morning commute – Kris

Get ready for a snowy hors d’oeuvre Saturday morning in preparation of a winter weather smorgasbord next week! Light snow will move across the region in the early morning hours Saturday. Snow amounts will be very light around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. We could see anywhere between 1/2″ and 2″. However, with high temperatures quickly warming above freezing, there won’t be much sticking for long. Snow might also turn to a rain/snow mix. 1-3″ of snow is possible in the northern valleys where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 1 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, expect a noticeable drop in temperatures for a cold but dry Sunday. Here’s an early warning: the next round of snow is coming in just in time for a snowy Monday morning commute, and there’s a lot more snow and cold in the 7-day forecast.