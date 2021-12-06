Light snow in the valleys with driving issues in mountain passes – Mark

Happy snowy Monday!

Here’s a look at what you should expect today:

We’re only expecting some light snow today

We’ll warm up on Wednesday

Rain and snow are moving in later this week

Heavy, heavy snow will continue to fall on our local mountain passes

Areas to the south and east will get more snow than here in the Spokane metro area.

This light snow will end around dinner time and we’ll see chilly temperatures throughotu the day.

Heavier amounts of snow will fall south and east into the mountains. We’ll see patchy fog overnight and mid 30s on Tuesday.

We warm up on Wednesday with low 40s and clouds, then a partly cloudy and mild Thursday and Friday are on tap.