Snow to start your workweek – Mark

Get ready for the SNOW!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, December 6:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the region until Tuesday morning.

We will see light snow through lunch. Cloudy skies round out the day. About an inch of snow is expected.

Temperatures will be below average for the Inland Northwest. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the low 30s.

Mountain pass travel will get dicey this week. Be prepared for winter weather conditions if you’re traveling across the Cascades.

We will have patchy fog overnight and temperatures in the mid 30s Tuesday.

Temperatures will be warming Wednesday with low 40s expected.

Thursday and Friday will be mild and partly cloudy.

A wet weekend is expected.