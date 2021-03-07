Light snow and partly sunny skies for your Sunday – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – These past few days have been unseasonably warm across the region! While temperatures will still linger above average, we do have a few changes heading our way.

Light snow is possible across the Cascades and northern Washington and Idaho Sunday morning. Accumulations will be light through, with less than half an inch expected in the valleys. The mountains could see up to 3″ of snow potentially.

We’re expecting this low pressure system to roll through quickly, bringing us sunshine by the afternoon in Spokane.