Expect light showers and cloudy conditions today – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, December 31:

  • Light rain or snow
  • Drying out this afternoon
  • Dry for New Year’s Day
  • Wet weekend

Thu 4 Things[1]

Expect morning showers to cloudy conditions this afternoon.

Thu Day Planner[1]

Here’s a look at our record snow yesterday:

Thu Snow Tot[1]

Temperatures are average for our area today.

Thu Highs[1]

There is a chance of early morning showers New Year’s Day with a dry afternoon. The weekend will be warmer with rain showers in the Valley and mountain snow.

Thu Planning[1]

