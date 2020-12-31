Expect light showers and cloudy conditions today – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, December 31:
- Light rain or snow
- Drying out this afternoon
- Dry for New Year’s Day
- Wet weekend
Expect morning showers to cloudy conditions this afternoon.
Here’s a look at our record snow yesterday:
Temperatures are average for our area today.
There is a chance of early morning showers New Year’s Day with a dry afternoon. The weekend will be warmer with rain showers in the Valley and mountain snow.
