Expect light showers and cloudy conditions today – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, December 31:

Light rain or snow

Drying out this afternoon

Dry for New Year’s Day

Wet weekend

Expect morning showers to cloudy conditions this afternoon.

Here’s a look at our record snow yesterday:

Temperatures are average for our area today.

There is a chance of early morning showers New Year’s Day with a dry afternoon. The weekend will be warmer with rain showers in the Valley and mountain snow.