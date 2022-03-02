Light rain today, tonight and tomorrow – Mark
The rain is back!
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday:
- Our light showers turn to rain
- More overnight showers are ahead
- We’re seeing warm weather with highs around 50
- We’ll dry up by the weekend
Light showers or rain stick around for most of the day.
We do have above average temperatures all over, though.
More light rain will fall today, tonight and Thursday morning. We start to dry out for Friday and the weekend.
Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
