Light rain today before a sunny Saturday – Mark
A rainy Friday is on tap, but that will start to dissipate as we head into the weekend.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Light rain today
- Clearing overnight
- Sunshine for Saturday
- Sunday showers
We’re expecting rain across most of the region, with more in the mountains.
Another half-inch is expected today. Showers continue Sunday and Monday with a cool-down and drier into mid-week.
