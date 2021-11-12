Light rain today before a sunny Saturday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

A rainy Friday is on tap, but that will start to dissipate as we head into the weekend.

Fri Rest Of

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Light rain today
  • Clearing overnight
  • Sunshine for Saturday
  • Sunday showers

Fri Mid 4 Things

We’re expecting rain across most of the region, with more in the mountains.

Fri Rain Totals

Another half-inch is expected today. Showers continue Sunday and Monday with a cool-down and drier into mid-week. 

Fri Planning 7

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories