Light rain and snow possible, otherwise a mild Thursday – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was sunny in Spokane for most of our Wednesday, but we did see some snow across the Inland Northwest! Temperatures were also above average, with our high reaching 39 degrees.

There’s a 30% chance we could see some rain and snow in the forecast for our Thursday. If we do though, it will be light in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas. The Cascade Crest and portions of the Idaho Panhandle are currently under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Despite the wet weather we’re anticipating, our temperatures are still trending above average. We’ll stay that way through the weekend, slowly climbing back down for the start of our next work week.