Light rain and mid 40s to start off the new year

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

New Year's Planner Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Happy New Year!

2021 is officially here and we’re starting off soggy. We could see a bit of rain and possibly some light snow early this morning, but otherwise today will be mostly dry.

Temperatures will start out in the low 30s, increasing to the 40 degree range later in the afternoon.

The next cold front will be moving through Friday evening, bringing rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. A similar situation is expected Saturday afternoon, but we will see temperatures in the 40s throughout the weekend.

The next few days will be windy and we could see some snow accumulation on Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.