Light rain and gusty winds through Friday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Another round of showers is on the way for Thursday.

Thu Rest Of

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Light rain today
  • Gusty southwest winds later today
  • More rain on the way Friday
  • A sunny, dry and cool weekend is ahead!

Thu Mid 4 Things

We’re seeing above-average temperatures today with low to mids 60s.

Thu Hi

Tomorrow will be cooler with more winds and showers.

Thu Fri Highs

High pressure moves in Friday night for a sunny weekend with cooler temperatures. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be around 50 with cold overnight temps.

Thu Planning 7 Day

