Light rain and gusty winds through Friday – Mark
Another round of showers is on the way for Thursday.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Light rain today
- Gusty southwest winds later today
- More rain on the way Friday
- A sunny, dry and cool weekend is ahead!
We’re seeing above-average temperatures today with low to mids 60s.
Tomorrow will be cooler with more winds and showers.
High pressure moves in Friday night for a sunny weekend with cooler temperatures. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be around 50 with cold overnight temps.
