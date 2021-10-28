Light rain and gusty winds through Friday – Mark

Another round of showers is on the way for Thursday.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Light rain today

Gusty southwest winds later today

More rain on the way Friday

A sunny, dry and cool weekend is ahead!

We’re seeing above-average temperatures today with low to mids 60s.

Tomorrow will be cooler with more winds and showers.

High pressure moves in Friday night for a sunny weekend with cooler temperatures. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be around 50 with cold overnight temps.