The Tooth Fairy is stopping by Spokane to teach kids about dental health

iStock Image

The Tooth Fairy is flying to Spokane to help teach kids about proper dental care.

The Tooth Fairy is making stops in cities all over Washington on her dental care tour. She will be visiting popular community centers around Washington, including the Spokane Public Library.

This program is free and the additional downloadable curriculum is approved by dentists, teachers and school nurses.

The "Every Tooth Fairy Experience" uses tools like age-appropriate books, activities and fun facts to help kids learn about dental health.

The Tooth Fairy will visit the Shadle Branch of the Spokane Public Library on Thursday, October 31 and the East Side Branch on Friday, November 1.

This event is brought to you by Delta Dental.

Can’t make it? Download some of their free resources or schedule a visit. You can also email them at hello@thetoothfairyexperience.com or follow them @ToothFairyWA on social media.