Spokane honors veterans with tons of local events

SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday, November 11 is Veterans Day, and Spokane is honoring vets with local events and deals to honor their service.

The Melting Pot

Friday through Monday, Melting Pot is offering a special 20 percent-off dinner for veterans and a guest with a valid Military ID, Veteran Card, Retiree Card, or DD-214.

Pops 2: A Celebration of Veterans

Hosted by Spokane Symphony and Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, this event is a musical celebration to salute our veterans, featuring music from every era. Music includes songs from The Andrews Sisters, Peter, Paul and Mary, and Bette Midler. They encourage veterans to come in uniform.

Artists:

Morihiko Nakahara, Conductor

Abbey Crawford, Vocals

Derrick Parker, Vocals

Jim Swoboda, Vocals

Find tickets here.

'Honoring those who served' Veterans Day ceremony

Monday, November 11 beginning at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m.

The Spokane VA Medical Center is pleased to join the leadership and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 51 for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

The Veterans Display on the concourse will be available for viewing immediately following the ceremony. For more information, visit the website here.

Veteran's Day Concert at Ferris High School

Monday, November 11, from 7-8 p.m.

The Ferris Wind Ensemble presents its annual Veteran's Tribute Concert! This concert event is at Ferris High School in the Paul G. Brueggemeier Hall and all are invited.

Veterans Day Skate

Monday, November 11 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

What better way to spend Veterans Day than skating and supporting local veterans? All Veterans skate free with I.D., so come and skate with your friends! For more information, visit the event page here.

Free Admission for Veterans and Active Military at Blue Zoo Spokane

Monday, November 11 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Blue Zoo wants veterans to come enjoy free admission on Monday as a token of appreciation for their service. Must have ID. Good for active military and veterans. For more information, visit the event page here.