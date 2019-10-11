Pair craft beer and Girl Scout cookies at this Spokane festival

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. - Beer and Girl Scout cookies? Does it get any better?!

The annual Craft Beer and Cookie Fest is happening October 26th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and is 21+ only.

There will be various kinds of local craft beers and your favorite Girl Scout cookies. Local breweries will be competing for the best craft beer and cookie pairing, and attendees can help choose the winner!

The event will also have live music, games, and food trucks. Tickets are $25 In advance/$30 at the door, and include a tasting glass, six 5 ounce pours, and Girl Scout Cookies. There are also VIP tickets for purchase, which are $35 and bought in advance and include two additional tastings, a box of Girl Scout cookies, and a souvenir pint glass.

The proceeds of this event will go to local Girl Scouts.

For more information, visit the event website here.

RELATED: You can see some of Norman Rockwell's most prized work without leaving Spokane