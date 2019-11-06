Indaba Coffee celebrating ten year anniversary with latte art event

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a 'latte' of coffee shops around Spokane, but Indaba coffee has made a name for itself, and has been a local favorite for a while now.

Whether it's their 'Love People, Love Coffee' slogan that draws people in or their handcrafted beverages, Indaba has been a part of the Spokane community for ten years now. Since they opened, Indaba has expanded from its single location in the West Central neighborhood to five locations across Spokane.

To celebrate their tenth year, Indaba will host a latte art event at their Riverside location. The buy-in is $10, and all proceeds will go to the Union Gospel Mission and Catholic Charities.

In addition to the competition, there will be a raffle with baskets containing coffee, assorted paraphernalia and more! Attendees could win up to $200 in prizes.

Folks can also grab food from Veraci Pizza, or get a photo at the Eternal Sunshine Photo bus. There will also be beer and wine at the event.

The event will be Saturday, November 9, 6-9 p.m. at their Riverside Location:

518 W Riverside Ave, Spokane, Washington 99201

