Drink beer in an igloo at this Coeur d'Alene taphouse

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 12:49 PM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 02:12 PM PST

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Crafted Tap House + Kitchen in Coeur d'Alene is introducing a brand new way to brave the cold... igloos. 

These are not just any igloos, though. They are complete with fireplaces, tables, winter-y decor and room for up to eight people . 

Crafted employee Emily Hayes said they are waiting to open the new attraction until they hear back from the fire department within the next few days. 

Soon, visitors will be able to make reservations for to spend an hour and a half in the igloos. It'll cost you $80, though. 

"The owner thought it would be cool to sit outside, even if was snowing, and have a beer," said Hayes.

Hayes said the igloos should be making their debut this weekend. 

If you can't make it this weekend, don't worry. The attraction will be open for the entire winter. 

