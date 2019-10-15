4 for 4: Getting to know Spokane City Council candidate Lori Kinnear

Lori Kinnear is a candidate for Spokane City Council in District 2.

Lori Kinnear is a candidate for Spokane City Council in District 2.

Lori Kinnear is a candidate for Spokane City Council in District 2. She is a current member of the Spokane City Council and has served on the Manito/Cannon Hill Neighborhood Council, as well as the Friends of the Centennial Trail.

Kinnear is a Washington native and graduated from the University of Nevada Reno.

Kinnear answered the following four questions for 4 News Now:

What is the biggest issue currently facing Spokane?

Housing shortage and rising housing and rental prices and income inequity.

How should the city approach the homeless crisis?

We need 24/7 shelters that would initially get people off the street. We also need transition shelters with wrap around services to identify what is keeping people unhoused. And we need to look upstream at the root causes of homelessness and mitigate that problem. For every person unhoused there is a reason. Living outside without basic necessities is not an option.

What are the potential opportunities of Spokane's growth? What challenges need to be addressed?

We have seen Spokane blossom in the last four or so years with new businesses, a revived downtown and an upgraded Riverfront Park. With that growth come more people, rising prices and more congestion. The City has talented employees who have identified creative solutions many of which this Council has funded. We must be proactive in mitigating challenges without sacrificing the charm and spirit that has endured here for generations.

What personal accomplishment are you most proud of?

Prior to my time on Council: leading the effort to create a Community Garden Program for the City of Spokane. My years spent in the dance world: completing, teaching and adjudicating, assembling and chairing a committee to fund and create a brand-new park in a Seattle low income neighborhood.