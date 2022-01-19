Life Flight opening new critical care base in Coeur d’Alene

by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Life Flight Network is opening a new critical care base in Coeur d’Alene.

This will come with a helicopter, flight nurses, medics, mechanics and a plot to help carry patients and other critical life-saving equipment.

Every minute counts in an emergency and Life Flight says this expansion will help hospitals, as well as first responders in the area.

“We’re frequently being called out and that Coeur d’Alene base will help support the area as far as it’ll have faster response times to some places east of here. It’ll also give another aircraft in the area in case this one is out on another call,” said Brian Rogge, Director of Clinical Operations.

The new base will not only serve medical needs in the area, it will also be used as backup across Washington and as far as western Montana.

It is scheduled to open in the spring.

