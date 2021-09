Life Flight called to head-on crash on SR 20 near Colville, road fully blocked

by Olivia Roberts

STEVENS CO., Wash. — At least one person was injured in a head-on crash on eastbound SR 20 Thursday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, the two-car crash happened 22 miles east of Colville around 8:30 a.m.

WSP said Life Flight was called to the scene. The highway is fully blocked.

