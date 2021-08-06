Liberty Park pool evacuated, suspect scales fence during police standoff

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man scaled the fence of a local softball field in an effort to avoid Spokane Police officers on Friday morning.

A release from the Spokane Police Department said officers were first called for reports of a man running through traffic on I-90.

A second person reported he was later trying to light fires near 5th and Hartson, then a third caller said he was ripping up sprinklers at an apartment complex on Newark.

Officers caught up to the man, identified as Edward Ling, at Liberty Park. Officers said he was swinging rebar at trees, then scaled the fence around the softball field while refusing to listen to first responders.

The interaction led to a standoff and police called hostage and K9 units to the area.

The park was busy with families and children at the time, and a nearby swimming pool had to be evacuated.

SPD said Ling climbed down and sat on a bench, but began to climb the fence again. Officers then deployed a K9 and took him into custody.

Ling received medical treatment for his ankle and was then charged with third-degree malicious mischief, reckless burning and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

